Marvin Gid “M.G.” Stegall, Jr., 68, of Littleton, died on Friday, June 5, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home
of Warrenton with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Stegall was born in Warren County, the son of the late Marvin Gid and Florence Bolton Stegall. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Stegall Powell.
Mr. Stegall drove a log truck for Dennis Harris Trucking and was a well-known and very talented steel guitar player.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Dickens Stegall; his stepson, Gary Love of Roanoke Rapids; his sisters-in-law, Connie Smith and Pam Warren; and his step-grandchildren, Erika Love, Kaley Edwards Love and Gary Love, Jr.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
