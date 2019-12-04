Mrs. Alma Lee Jones Perry, 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, pastor. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Alma was born on April 28, 1929, to the late Benjamin and Candice Jones. She was one of 14 children. Alma was educated in the Warren County school system.
At the age of 18, Alma married the love of her life, Alpheus Perry. They were the parents of five beautiful children Mary Sue, Gwendolyn, Angela, Barbara and Stanley. She opened her home to care for her grandchildren and brother-in-law, Thomas. Alma worked as a domestic and in textiles until retirement.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior and joined Greenwood Baptist Church. In 1991, Alma joined United Solid Rock Baptist Church, where her husband, Alpheus, was a founding member and deacon. Alma served as a missionary and deaconess, and was a member of the Gospel Chorus and the Voices of Unity. She later returned home to Greenwood.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Alpheus Perry; and daughters, Mary Sue and Gwendolyn.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a family of loving and devoted caregivers who took great pride in taking care of her without complaint; two daughters, Angela Alston (Calvin) of the home and Barbara Alston of Warrenton; one son, Stanley Perry (Valesia) of Henderson; six grandchildren, Rodney, Christopher (who was unwavering in taking care of his grandmother), Ryan, Stephanie (Demond), Chaunta and Jasmine; two great-grandchildren, A’Nya and Zyrell; one sister, Elizabeth Watson of Warrenton; one sister-in-law, Kapana Jones; and a host of loving, caring nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.