Dale Aaron “Cozmo” Jomo, 20, of Cullowhee/Lake Gaston, died suddenly on Monday, May 11, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born in New Brunswick, N.J., to Ken and Terry Donelan Jomo.
Dale was a graduate of Halifax Academy, where he was a member of the Beta Club and the golf team. He was attending Western Carolina University, where he was majoring in Hospitality and Marketing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Tyler Jomo and Kenny Jomo and wife, Kim; his nieces, Ryan and Payton; and his grandmother, Joann.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
