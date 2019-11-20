Lewis Alston “Al” Thompson III of Warrenton, born in Franklinton on Jan. 25, 1952, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 19. He was 67 years old. Al graduated from Franklinton High School, where he was valedictorian of his class, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English. Al attended Wake Forest University School of Law, where he met the love of his life and fellow law student, Susan.
Al moved to Warrenton to work for the Banzet & Banzet law firm, where he continued to work for more than 40 years. He loved his work and took great satisfaction from helping the people of his beloved town.
Al was a modern-day Renaissance man. He had many interests and hobbies, including running, cooking, reading, traveling, gardening, art, riding horses, and dragging his reluctant children on family walks and other adventures.
Al was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry for several years. Al was a kind, generous, and learned man who was everyone’s favorite. He will be well remembered and missed by all who knew him. Al was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Alston Thompson, and mother, Doris Holmes Thompson.
The Rev. Henry Pressler will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Morrice Thompson; son, Robert “Rob” Alston Thompson and wife, Heather, of Warrenton; daughter, Eve Thompson Rutherfurd and husband, Walker, of Chapel Hill; daughter, Lucy Morrice Zimmerman and husband, Ted, of Middleburg, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Owen Parker Kennedy, John Spencer Stuyvesant Rutherfurd, Thomas Alexander “Alec” Walker Rutherfurd, Robert Stettinius Zimmerman, and Anna Alston Zimmerman. He is also survived by brothers, David Spencer Thompson and Lawrence Lifsey Thompson; his sister, Lu Ann Thompson DeLorenzo; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matt Johnston, Gary Whitmore, Nelson Stevens, Steve Shepard, Pettway Boyd, Mitch Styers, Rob May and Ted Echols. Honorary Ppallbearers will be Travis Pulley, Eddie Echols, Phil Perkinson, George Alston, Peter Hatch, Buddy Jenrett and Jules Banzet.
The family is thankful for the expert care Al received from the Shepherd Center of Atlanta and Duke Hospital; and expresses gratitude for his loving caregiver, Gloria Hopkins.
For those who wish to make memorial donations, please consider Emmanuel Episcopal Church or the Shepherd Center of Atlanta, Ga. (you may give online at https://www.shepherd.org/giving).
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
