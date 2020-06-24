Mother Jessie Baker Gurley of Paterson, N.J., First Lady of House of Faith Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, departed this life on Monday, May 11, just two weeks after her husband of 64 years, Pastor Levi Gurley, passed away, and 10 days after her 86th birthday.
Mrs. Gurley was born on May 1, 1934, in Warrenton, one of 18 children born to the late Martha Spruill Baker and the late Frank Baker, Sr. She married Levi on Sept. 22, 1955. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Philadelphia, Pa., then to Paterson, N.J.
Jessie is the cherished and much beloved mother of Lady Gwendolyn Gurley Maxwell and her husband, Pastor Kenneth Maxwell, of Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Chanie Gurley Peterson and her husband, Joseph Peterson, of Teaneck, N.J., Lenora Gurley Taylor of Matteson, Ill., and Hilda Gurley of Charlotte; dear grandmother of Jermaine and Myron Maxwell, Dr. Kendra Maxwell Hudson and her husband, Gabriel, LeRena Thomas, Nigel Dillard, Gabriel Taylor, Bryce and Adrianna Highgate; and godmother of Joseph Miguel Cepero.
She is also survived by her sisters, Geneva Tyler, Ella Scott, Annie Mae Walden, Susan Williams, Sarah Harris with her husband, Thomas; brothers, James Edward, William Henry and his wife, Linda, Ernest, Wilburt and his wife, Teresa; sisters-in-law: Nevia, Jenail, Mattie Pearl, Irene; and brother-in-law, Ceola Belvin.
Also surviving are the House of Faith Church family, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside ceremony and burial will be private at Perry’s Missionary Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Paterson and in Warrenton.
Arrangements are by Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg.
