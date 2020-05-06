Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.