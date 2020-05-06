Mrs. Irene H. Alston, 84, of the Arcola community in Warrenton, entered into eternal rest with the Master on Tuesday, April 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Graveside services were held Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Warrenton. The Rev. Michael Richardson officiated.
Loved ones left to forever cherish her precious memories and celebrate the legacy of her life and love are: her husband of 31 years, Lawrence; five sons, Roy (Jennifer) of Raleigh, Gary (Diane) of Littleton, Wayne (Audrey) of Hollister, Haywood of the home, Chris (Stacey) of Warrenton; one daughter, Brenda (Vincent) of Littleton; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, six sisters; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and a nephew, Fred Pullen, who was like her son whom she helped raise; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton, North Carolina.
