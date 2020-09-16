Peggy Bender Williams, 80, of Manson, died at her home Monday, Sept. 14. The Rev. Corey Brooks will conduct 2 p.m. funeral services on Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Peggy was the daughter of the late Henry Bernard Bender and Anna Babetta Holtzmann Bender. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, David J. Bender; former husband and close friend, John Park Williams, Jr.; and close friend, John A. Hudgins, Jr.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she served in the nursery department.
Peggy worked 32 years before she retired from the Warren County School System, where she was in charge of audio visual tech, the book clerk and SIMS. She also worked in the Maria Parham Hospital lab.
Surviving are two sons, Bryant Bender Williams and Jack Park Williams; sister-in-law, Carolyn Faye Bender; three grandchildren, Alana Grace Williams, Matthew Tyler Williams and Kathleen Morgan Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Nursery or Tiny Tots Sunday School, 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, NC 27563.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
