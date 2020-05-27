Luther Peter Collins, 82, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Warrenton, died on Friday, May 22, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Luther Peter Collins, 82, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Warrenton, died on Friday, May 22, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.