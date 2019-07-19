James Earl Campbell, Sr., 85, of Norlina, departed this life on Friday, July 12, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., in Warrenton. The Rev. Tony W. Cozart will officiate and deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Norlina Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Campbell, son of the late Lloyd Campbell, Sr. and Jennie Smith Campbell of Warren County, was born on June 12, 1934.
Earl graduated from Warren County Training School in 1954. During those years, he worshipped at First Baptist Church of Norlina. After graduating, Earl moved to Baltimore, Md. Earl worked for Bethlehem Steel in Maryland for 32 years and retired in 1985 as assistant superintendent of his department. While working at Sparrows Point, also in Maryland, Earl became an entrepreneur investing in real estate and business ventures. He was also an avid collector.
Earl married the former Dorothy Mae Spears on July 24, 1965. After returning to Norlina, he found a church home at Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Campbell and Jennie Campbell; 13 siblings, John, Ella, Annie Mae, Ethel, Elizabeth, Lloyd, Jr., Len, Ned, Sr., Wilbert, Boyd, Edith, Virginia and Roosevelt; and his eldest son, James Earl Campbell, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Brian Campbell of Baltimore, Md.; one daughter, Kimberly Campbell of Baltimore, Md.; his grandchildren, Earl III, Justin, Eric, Alexandra, and Brian Jr., four great-grandchildren, Justin Eric Campbell, Jr., Cadence Campbell, Kason Ashby, and Layla Ashby; his brother, George W. Campbell (Deborah) of Norlina; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, and floral bearers will be his nieces.
The body will be on view at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.