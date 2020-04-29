Valrie Allen Creech, 86, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Creech was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Gertrude Allen; and sister, Jaqueline Wehrhahn.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Henry Bryant Creech; three daughters; six grandchildren; and two great-grandboys.
Val was born and raised in Altavista, Va. After graduation from medical laboratory school, Val came to Warrenton in 1953 to be the first registered medical technologist at the new Warren General Hospital. Soon, Henry and Valrie were introduced by local veterinarian Dr. Chuck Smith, and on May 29, 1954, they were wed in the First Baptist Church of Altavista, Virginia.
Val greatly enjoyed her profession and looked forward to providing hospital clinical care for 40 years.
For many years, the couple returned to Henry’s hometown of Warrenton to attend and participate in the reunions of the John Graham High School undefeated football team.
Valrie was a joyful, considerate wife, mother, grandmom, mema and friend who enjoyed playing piano, travel and many church activities.
Her last number of years were spent in care for Alzheimer’s.
Online condolences may be made at Bliley.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.