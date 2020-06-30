Virginia “Dee Dee” Johnson Davis, 67, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, at home in Chesterfield, Va. Services will be conducted on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Wise. The Rev. James A. Wynn will officiate, and burial will follow in the Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Wise.
Virginia was born Feb. 11, 1953, to the late Rosetta Johnson Wilson and Matthew Brooks of Morganton.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Willie M. Davis Sr; son, Willie M. Davis, Jr; four brothers, Randy Wilson, Herbert Wilson, Jr, Bobby Harshaw, and Danny Johnson; and her uncle, Alexander Johnson.
She received her education at Freedom High School and Western Piedmont College in North Carolina. Virginia worked for many years in nursing because she was a natural nurturer and loved to take care of everyone.
Those left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Tina Green, Lorraine Davis-Bryant (Dominique) and Regina Davis, all of Chester, Va.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunts and uncles that she cherished and loved so much, Pauline Johnson-Shuford of Oxon Hill, Md., Odell Johnson and Hellen Johnson of Clinton, Md., Aileen Brooks Bold of Jackson, Miss., and Curtis Brooks (Evelyn) of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Additionally, three very close cousins who were more like sisters to her, Loraine Johnson, Janet Ervin, and Rosa-Lee Moore.
Mrs. Davis will lie in repose in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton on Thursday, July 2, from 3-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.