Annie Laura Hicks, 80, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. A Celebration of Life service was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Soul City Cemetery. The Rev. Lucinda Williams officiated, the Rev. E. R. Buffaloe delivered the eulogy, and the Rev. Alexander Mayo assisted.
Annie was born in Warren County on Feb. 10, 1940, daughter of the late James Hicks and Cora Bullock Hicks, and was one of their three children.
Being reared in a Christian home, she learned about Christ and the importance of having him as your personal savior. She accepted Christ and joined Manson Baptist Church, where she served faithfully. As an adult, she joined First Baptist Church of Soul City, where she served dutifully as an usher, choir member and in any capacity needed.
Annie received her formal education in the Warren County public school system. After graduation, she attended Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
For years, she was employed by Warren County Schools as a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary School. She later worked at Perdue Farms, where she retired after 25 years of service.
Left to cherish her precious memories are: three children, Michael Marchese (Yolanda) of McDonough, Ga., Adrianne Bullock of Manson and Chong Evans (Jarvis) of Henderson; six grandchildren, Yasmine Hamrick (Anthony), Saidah Henderson, Connie Evans, Derrick Evans, Monique and Fabien; three great-grandchildren, Yanira Hamrick, Yasin Hamrick and Anora Hamrick; one brother, Robert “Mickey” Hicks of Soul City; one sister, Susie Hicks Pettaway of Manson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warreton.
