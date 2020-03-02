Christopher Adam Thrift, 40, of Warrenton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Feb. 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at Warrenton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Mr. Thrift was retired from Novozymes of North America, where he had served as head of security. Adam was a graduate of Park View High School, and attended Southside Virginia Community College and graduated from Vance-Granville Community College.
Mr. Thrift was a former member of the Southside Rescue Squad and had also been employed as a paramedic with the Vance County Fire Department. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard as a gunner’s mate second class with a specialization in small arms.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Limer Woltz; his maternal grandfather, Thomas O. Limer; his paternal grandmother, Nancy W. Leonard; and an uncle, Tommy Limer.
Adam is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and daughter, Molly; his father, Gregory Wilson Thrift (Wendy); his maternal grandmother, Victoria Limer; two brothers, David Justice and Jerry Justice (Lauren); three sisters, Sarah Thompson (Ryann), Megan Woltz (Rob McCann) and Rebecca Woltz; six nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Josh, Jesse, Jasmine, Hailey and Austin; special friends, Eric Bollman and Matt and Brandi Ostergard; and his beloved cat, Pinky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Warrenton Baptist Church or to the National Rifle Association.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
