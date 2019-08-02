Mrs. Jessie Simpson, 102, of Warrenton, departed this life on July 28 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Jessie leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Margaret Towns; a special friend, Lindbergh Pittman; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives and close friends.
The body will be on view at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.