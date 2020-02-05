Myrtle Evans Shearin, 95, of Littleton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Darren Lambert will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Shearin was a Warren County native born to the late Arthur and Nettie King Evans. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harvey H. Shearin; three brothers, Arthur Lee, James and Boyd Evans; and one sister, Elizabeth Evans King.
Mrs. Shearin is survived by her four children, Robert Shearin and wife, Judy, of Littleton, Annie Wellington of Goldsboro, Horton Shearin and wife, Cissi, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Alice Carroll and husband, Lee, of Garner; her sister, Dorothy Evans “Dot” Smith of Warrenton; her brother, Walter Evans; four grandchildren, Cindy Clary, Brian Carroll, Brandon Carroll and Ashley Foxx; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Nathan Carroll, and Jackson Foxx.
Pallbearers will be Lee Carroll, Brian Carroll, Brandon Carroll, David Smith, Gene Evans, William A. King, Scott Evans and Arthur Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Bobbitt, Stanley King, Rupert Hagwood and Tommy Myrick.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Enterprise Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.