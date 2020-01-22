Margaret Davis Rooker, 77, of Warrenton, died on Monday, Jan. 20, at Kerr Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation. The Rev. Franklin Stansbury will conduct services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Mrs. Rooker was the daughter of the late Ernest Egerton and Belle Tharrington Davis. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Rooker, and a son, Ricky Boyette.
Margaret was a lovely lady known for her kind heart and feisty spirit who was loved by her family and many friends. Mrs. Rooker was a longtime member of Inez Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
