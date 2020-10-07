Robert Thomas Breedlove Sr., 86, of Henderson, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at his home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at South Henderson Pentecostal Holiness Church, conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon.
Born in Vance County, Mr. Breedlove was the son of the late Marvin Green Breedlove and Daisey Lowry Breedlove. He was the widower of Elizabeth Edwards Breedlove.
Mr. Breedlove was employed as a serviceman with the former Carolina Power & Light for 16 years; in 1977 he founded Breedlove Electric, Inc. He received his state electrical license in 1969.
In 1983 he became an Auxiliary Officer with the Vance County Sheriff’s Department until 1990. He was elected Sheriff of Vance County in 1990. He took office as sheriff on Aug. 31, 1989, then he was re-elected in 1994, 1998 and again in 2002. Sheriff Breedlove was certified in Basic Law Enforcement Training, Police Science, Life Safety Issues for Jailers and School for Sheriff’s Deputies and Jailers.
He was awarded the Long Leaf Pine Award from then Gov. Mike Easley. Sheriff Breedlove received several special recognition awards: he was elected “Best Elected Official” in Vance County 13 years by the readers of the Daily Dispatch, Special Recognition Award given by The Henderson-Vance Human Relation Commission in May of 2000, the Hero’s Award & Key Plaque to Camp E-ten Etu and the Community Partners of Hope Award. He was a member of Kiwanis International where he was past president, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and was a member of the American Legion, where he was the Commander in 2004. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the First Baptist Church in Henderson.
His committees and memberships included Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers, Youth Opportunity Service Advisory Council, Drug and Crime Elimination Advisory Council, Criminal Intelligence Council, Emergency Management (Planning), Helping Hands, Governor’s Crime Commission, Kerr-Buggs Island Safety Council, Public Service Council, Criminal Justice Partnership Advisory Board, Law Enforcement Executive Council, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Chamber of Commerce membership, Eckerd Wilderness Camp (Board Member), VWGV Criminal Justice Partnership Regional Advisory Board, 911 Advisory Board, Legislative Committee Member, (NC Sheriff’s Association) re-appointed in 2004-2005, Technical Review Committee (VC Planning Commission), Salvation Army Advisory Board, NC Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission(appointed August 2003 and re-appointed in October of 2004, NC Sheriff’s Eastern-at-Large Representative in 2003,Criminal Justice Lay Advisory Committee (3 year term), Kiwanis Board of Directors, NCSA President’s Appointment (East), Criminal Justice/ BLET Advisory Board.
Surviving are one daughter, Lynne B. Pendergrass (David), one son, Robert Thomas “Tommy” Breedlove Jr. (Cynthia); one sister, Rachel Breedlove; one brother, Ralph Breedlove; one grandson, Robert Thomas “Tre” Breedlove (Lindsey); one great-grandson, Judson Breedlove; two step-granddaughters, Renee Faulkner and Stephanie Wright (Butch), two step-grandsons, David Pendergrass, Jr. (Jennifer) and Kenneth Pendergrass; and a step-great-granddaughter, Zoie Wilson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Breedlove; one sister, Peggy Dickerson; and three brothers, Marvin Breedlove Jr., Glenn Breedlove and Ernest Breedlove.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 12:30-2 p.m. at South Henderson Pentecostal Holiness Church. All other times, they will be at his home.
Honorary pallbearers will be all present and former law enforcement officers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers, 901 Dorsey Ave., Henderson, NC 27536.
The family wishes to give a “Special Thank You” to his caregivers, Jean M. Collins, Matthew Todd and Anna Davis.
We ask everyone who attends the visitation and memorial service to practice social distancing and wear an appropriate face covering.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
