Mrs. Mary J. Perry-Harris, 83, departed this life peacefully at home with her daughter on Sunday, June 28. A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Inez.
Mrs. Perry-Harris, daughter of the late George E. and Tilla Alston Williams, was born July 23, 1936, in Warrenton.
She was educated at the Mayflower School in the Inez community and John R. Hawkins High School. Mrs. Perry-Harris trained as a nursing aide in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Baptized at an early age, she joined St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church.
She married Augustus Perry in 1953, and, in 1954, moved to Baltimore, Md. Later, she moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she spent most of her life. She was a caregiver/nursing aide at Park Lane Nursing Home in Brooklyn and joined St. Mary’s Disciples of Christ Church, where she was a member of the Angelic Choir.
Mrs. Perry-Williams returned to North Carolina in 1990, reuniting with St. Stephen, and was a missionary, vice president of the Gospel Choir and member of the Senior Choir until her health started to decline.
She married John Walter Harris on Sept. 27, 1998.
Mrs. Perry-Harris was preceded in death by husbands Augustus Perry and John Walter Harris.
Left to cherish her memory are: her devoted daughter, Helena Williams of the home; siblings, Endie B. Washington, Irene Ortiz, George R. Williams, Annie Boyd (Stephen), Jonas Williams (Deloris) and Mary W. Smith; one aunt, Jessie A. Parham; one sister-in-law, Mary Ray (A.C.); one brother-in-law, Raymond Harris (Yvonne); two special devoted cousins, Evangelist Doris Kearney and Isabelle Mangum; goddaughters, Melva Glover and JoAnn Williams; godsons, Rev. Darryl Boone and Andre Carthens; numerous extended family members: a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a loving church family.
A viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the funeral home.
