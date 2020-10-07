Marie Heritage Smith, 87, former resident of Stewartsville, N.J., died Sept. 22. A memorial service will be held at a future date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Marie was born Dec. 6, 1932, the eldest of two children born to Lloyd and Ester Heritage. Marie grew up in Warren County and graduated from Phillipsburg High in 1950.
After graduation, Marie worked in an accounting department before her marriage to Howard L. Smith in 1957. Marie and Howard had three children, Edward, Dale and Melinda.
Marie’s roles as a wife, mother and homemaker took most of her time, but she held various part-time jobs, always grew a garden to envy, learned to refinish furniture and enjoyed genealogy research, leaving her family with extensive information regarding the family’s history.
Marie was an attentive grandmother to Danny Smith, Heather Smith, Tyler Hoeck, Justin Hoeck and Matthew Papagni. In the past several years, she was blessed to have enjoyed her two great-grandchildren, Harper and Mason Smith.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Howard L. Smith; her parents; and brother, Roy Heritage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Old Greenwich Presbyterian Church, Stewartsville, N.J.
