Mary Deaver Hehl, 73, of Warrenton, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 16.
She was a native of Lexington, Va., born to the late Edward Jacobs and Hattie Blackburn Deaver. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Karl F. “King” Hehl, Jr. in 2018.
Mrs. Hehl and Karl owned and operated Southern States in Warrenton for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Warrenton Garden Club. Mary also served on the board of directors at First Citizens Bank and the Warren County Board of Home Health.
Services for Mary will be announced and held at a later date with her remains to be placed with Karl at the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery in Lexington, Va.
She is survived by her children, Steven Weldon Harris and wife, Allison Fripp Harris, Jamie Hehl Williams and Karl F. Hehl III and wife, Chelsey Jackson Hehl; her granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth Hehl; and her sister, Gail Deaver Muscaro and husband, Jim.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Town of Warrenton Beautification and Landscape, c/o Margaret Britt, 205 Church Street, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
