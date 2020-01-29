Donald Alston Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Alston, 69, of Warrenton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLifelong dancer shares her passion through senior projectFuller helps youth turn lives aroundBrooke Simpson to appear at LakelandOff the beaten path: Max B. Crowder Park at Whittle's MillSolomon guilty in break-insInez fire dept. purchases new truck with $280k loanMcGregor Hall announces February scheduleSchool board honoredLIFT program starts free classes FridayCounty celebration honors life, legacy of Civil Rights leader Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition The Warren Record The Warren Record Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 30 Warren Golden Steppers Dance Team Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Post 308 *Dinner Meeting Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Warren County Board of Commissioners' Citizens Advisory Council Meeting Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 31 Fry Bread/Indian Taco Sale Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 3 Lake Gaston Baptist Church Adventurers Valentine Luncheon Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 *Warren County Commissioners Meeting Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 Norlina Town Board Monthly Meeting Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 4 Meet the Candidates Forum Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 5 Lake Gaston Association Meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Lake Gaston Striper Club Meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Top Jobs EMPLOYMENT Jan 8, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.