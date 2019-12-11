Hazel Floyd Coleman, 88, of Norlina, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, at Capital Rehab and Nursing home in Raleigh. The Rev. John Hiller will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Hazel was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Warren County to the late Glenn Floyd and Helen Bottoms-Floyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Van Earl Coleman; daughter, Linda Diane Coleman; brother, David Lee Floyd; sister, Shirley Floyd Mapes; and sister, Allene Floyd White.
Mrs. Coleman is survived by her brothers, Harold Floyd and Charles Floyd; sons, Michael Coleman and wife, Elena, of Raleigh, and Jeff Coleman and wife, Gail, of Norlina; daughters, Carol Coleman of Norlina and Janice Coleman and husband, Jim, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Laura Traylor, Emily Seay, Jeffrey Hissong, Michael Wright, Sarah Wright, Anna Wright and Nicholas Coleman; and stepgrandchildren, Alicia Stegall and Brian Stegall; and great-grandson, Ethan Seay. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved.
“Hazel and Earl” as they were known throughout their community, worked together closely on their family farm and had an enduring marriage of 49 years until Earl’s passing on Nov. 6, 2001. Hazel and Earl both were longtime members of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Paschall. Hazel enjoyed gardening, music and dancing and traveling.
Hazel leaves behind wonderful memories for her family, relatives and friends that will be shared for years to come.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
