Hattie Mae Robinson Holtzmann, 95, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. The Rev. Cory Brooks will conduct funeral services at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Holtzmann was a Warren County native born to the late Robert Hardy and Sue Tucker Robinson. Hattie was preceded in death by her husbands, Holt Perkinson, and Henry Holtzmann.
Mrs. Holtzmann was a clerk at Leggett’s Department Store in Warrenton for many years.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
The family asks that any memorials be made in Mrs. Holtzmann’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 114 Poplar Mount Road, Norlina, NC 27563.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made to blaylockfh.com.
