Marvin Austin, 82, of Ridgeway, died on Friday, May 1, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 7:55 am
