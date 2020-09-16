Rev. William H. Worthy, Jr., 63, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 27. A Celebration of Life service was conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Burial was held at noon on Sunday, Sept. 6, in Fryes Chapel Church Cemetery in Vass.
Rev. Worthy, son of the late Rev. William H. Worthy, Sr., was born July 19, 1957, in Harlem, N.Y. He graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School and completed some college coursework at Canisius College.
Rev. Worthy was called into the ministry as an adult and received his ministerial license in 1989. He was known for his knowledge of the Word and his unique preaching style. Rev. Worthy served in various ministry positions, most recently as an assistant pastor at Refuge Tabernacle COGIC.
He loved traveling, eating seafood, and spending quality time with his family and friends. Rev. Worthy especially enjoyed indulging in his favorite pastime of music. An accomplished musician of more than 10 years, he created two CDs with fellow local musicians entitled, “Shades of Grey” and “Late Night Flight.”
Rev. Worthy is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Margaret Worthy; his children, Rokeya Worthy and Delvon Worthy (Elisabeth); his mother, Nora Worthy; sisters, Audrey Worthy and Sharon Worthy; goddaughters, Shanitina Kyles (Ray) and Violent Floyd; godson, Vernell Reid; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and his church family. Rev. Worthy was preceded in death by his godson, Trayvon Freeman.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
