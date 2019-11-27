Alvis Jones, 68, formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Pelican Nursing Facility in Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Burial will follow at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Jones leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Catherine Henderson Jones of the home; two stepsons, James Henderson (Elizabeth) of Middleburg and Donald Henderson (Nellie) of Manson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (two of whom were very close to his heart, Chynaa and Aubrey); one brother, Roy Jones of Warrenton; three sisters, Gearldine Hampton (Raymond) and Willie High, all of Far Rockaway, N.Y., and Mattie Jones of Hillsborough; three brothers-in-law, Albert Henderson of Middleburg, Sam Henderson of Manson and James Henderson of Henderson; five sisters-in-law, Virgie Burton, Emma Henderson, Christine Bullock and Mary Henderson, all of Henderson, and Lillian Henderson of Soul City; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
The body will be on view at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
