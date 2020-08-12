Barbara Marie Perry Alston, 74, departed this life Friday, July 31, at Maria Parham Duke LifePoint Healthcare in Henderson. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, pastor, eulogist, and Minister Barbara W. Alston of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Vicksboro, worship leader.
Barbara was born to Isham and India Perry on Sept. 24, 1945 in Warrenton. She gave her life to Christ at a very young age and joined Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church.
While a student at John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton, Barbara fell in love and married Herman, her husband of 58 years.
She devoted 26 years of her life to working at Carolina Sportswear. Barbara received an associate’s degree in criminal justice. She worked in residential and personal care at The Louisburg Group Home and later opened Perry and Alston Family Connection.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, India and Isham; one sister, Wilie Bea; and five brothers, Gardner, Carl, Morris, Mark Lewis and James Clemon.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Herman Sr; one daughter, Terry and son-in-law Stan; three sons, Herman Jr. and his wife Veronica, Orlando Martez and his wife Cynthia (Nicky) and Marlen; grandchildren, Skylar, Isham, India, Michael Herman III, Takayla, Kelley, DeRand, Brandon and Sherice; great-grandchildren, London, Landon, Nicholas, Tracey, Jaydon, Reginald and Nyla; four sisters, Calra Kinlaw and Mildred Tucker of Philadelphia, Pa., Helen Davis of New Rochelle, N.Y., and Jessie Kearney of Passaic, N.J.; one brother, Clifton Perry of Warrenton; five sisters-in-law, Polly Green (Thurston), Mildred Battle, Vernetta Durham, Mona Silver and Regina Alston; five brothers-in-law, Alvin Alston (Igreta), Earl Alston (Regina), J. Milo (Yvonne), Eric Alston and Marvin Alston; a special niece, Wilhelmina Alston; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.