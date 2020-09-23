John Ulysses Seward, 81, entered eternity on Friday, Sept. 11. Memorial services will be announced later and will be conducted in St. Louis, Mo.
As the youngest of the nine children of Emma Green and James Plummer Seward, young John was raised in the Wise community of Warren County. At an early age, he joined Locust Grove Baptist Church. He graduated from Warren County Training School in Wise in 1957.
John enrolled in A&T University in Greensboro to study business administration, but he was drafted into the United States Air Force after one year. He completed his education while serving his country.
As a United States airman first class, John earned the Good Conduct Medal, the Marksmanship Ribbon as a small arms expert and the Air Force Longevity Award.
When he concluded his term of duty in the Air Force, John settled in St. Louis, Mo. In 1967, he married Wandra Lene Newman of Bogulusa, La., whom he humorously referred to as his “first wife” throughout the course of their 53-year union. They had a daughter, Nicole. The Sewards were members of the Chapel of the Cross Church in St. Louis.
For many years, John worked at St. Louis Peabody Coal Company, becoming vice president for human resources before retiring to form his company, Seward and Associates, which specialized in drug screening for hospital patients and prospective businesses. He retired from that business in 2018.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by five of his siblings, sisters Rebecca Seward Parsons and Daisy and Vernell Seward, and brothers James Ervin and Thomas.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Wandra; their daughter, Nicole “Nikki” Seward Jones and her husband, Ralph Eldridge Jones; their grandsons, Noah Seward Jones and Elijah Seward Jones; three sisters, Elizabeth Seward Henderson, Dotress Seward Gill, and Juanita Seward Warren; one sister-in-law, Barbara Seward; one brother-in-law, Houston Warren; and numerous loving nieces, cousins and friends.
