Ernest Alston, 72, of Warrenton, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton. The Rev. Roy C. Alston will deliver the eulogy.
Ernest leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Maurice Alston (Juanita) of the home; his daughter, Phyllis Alston (Omar) of Durham; four grandchildren, Juanika Alston (Larry) of Kittrell, Monesha Alston of the home, Maurisha Alston of Henderson and Zayden Ruebin of Durham; two great-grandchildren, Faith Lawson and Jeremiah Lawson, both of Kittrell; four brothers, the Rev. Roy C. Alston (Gertie) of Warrenton, Guy Alston (Princess) of Henderson and Charlie Alston (Mary) of Knightdale, and Louis Alston (Lubertha) of Irvington, N.J.; four sisters, Carol Alston, Laura Alston and Faye Alston, all of Warrenton, and Geniva Dowtin (Tyrone) of Wise; two sisters-in-law, Rosa Lee Williams and Alma Young (Telia) of Warrenton; four uncles, Sandy, Richard and Gillis Alston, all of Warrenton, and Eugene Dent of Eure; two aunts, Lula Williams of Warrenton and Maggie Perry of Spring Hope; three great-aunts, Carrie Parrish, formerly of Warrenton, Lizzie Alston and Diane Jeffery of New Jersey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.