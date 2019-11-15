Earl Lee Silver, 53, of Hollister, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, at UNC Nash. His uncle, the Rev. Willie Silver, will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Silver was born in Warren County to Charles and Arlene Lynch Silver. He was a welder by trade.
In addition to his parents, Earl is survived by his son, Josiah Silver; his brother, Ricky Silver; his sister, Angela S. Wilson; and his friend, Shonea Maria Mills.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.