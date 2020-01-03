Norma Blanche Pittard Knight, 83, of Wilmington, died at home on Thursday, Jan. 2. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Andrew’s On-the-Sound, conducted by the Rev. Richard G. Elliot. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Warrendale Cemetery in Norlina.
Norma was born on Feb. 2, 1936, in Warrenton, the oldest daughter of the late George Norman Pittard and Cora Blanche Jenkins Pittard.
Norma graduated from Flora McDonald College and taught in public schools for 10 years. She studied the art of Japanese flower arranging, receiving advanced teaching degrees in the Ikenobo and Ohara schools. Norma shared her love of flowers with her closest friends and with garden clubs throughout Eastern North Carolina. She was a member of the Rocky Mount Junior Guild, the Rocky Mount Garden Club and the Cape Fear Garden Club.
Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Pittard Davis, and her brother, George Norman Pittard IV, and is survived by her sister, Nancy Pittard Sieler, and her brother, Robert Jenkins Pittard.
Norma leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Dan Knight, and their daughter, Rachel K. McKnight, son-in-law, Vince McKnight, and granddaughter, Maria McKnight, all of Wilmington.
The family will receive friends at the home and on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s On-the-Sound, 101 Airlie Road, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at andrewsmortuary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.