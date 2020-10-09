Charles Raymond “Squeezer” Loyd III, 73, of Warrenton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Wilson Medical Center. The Rev. Matt Evans will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in the Cokesbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Loyd was a native of Warrenton born to the late Charles R. Loyd, Jr. and Marion Lee Loyd.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church and was retired from Roses Stores after 20 years of employment.
Mr. Loyd is survived by his wife, Ellen Biggs Loyd; his daughters, Treva Loyd Collier and husband, Kevin, and their children, Taylor Lynn Collier and Cody Lee Collier, and Niki Loyd Norwood and husband, Wesley; and his sisters, Debra West of Williamsburg, Va., Phyllis Wells, Vickie Carroll, Bonnie Jones, Libby Reid and Wendy Reynolds, all of Warrenton.
Pallbearers will be Bob French, Reggie West, Cory Conn, Scooter Edwards, Tony Collier, Ricky Young, and honorary pallbearer, Trenton Abbott.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
