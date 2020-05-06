Mrs. Rosell Epps Jefferson, 87, of Warren County, gained her wings on April 30. She passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Yolanda Jefferson Bynum, in Oxford. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Oak Level United Church of Christ in Manson. The Rev. James Pettaway will officiate.
Mrs. Jefferson leaves to cherish her memories: six sons, Rev. John Jefferson (Shirley), Thaxter Jefferson (Cessell) and Gilbert Jefferson (Wendy), all of Manson, Thomas Jefferson (Gracie) of Mableton, Ga., Darryl Jefferson (Toni) of Jackson, Tenn., and Stanley Jefferson of Manson; four daughters, Evangelist Loretta Pettaway (James), Evangelist Gwendolyn Privett (Chris) and Tequella (Cornell) Hendrick, all of Manson, Jean Kearney (Carl) of Griffin, Ga., and Evangelist Yolanda Bynum of Oxford; one daughter-in-law, Sylvia Jefferson; two sisters, Lucy Williams (Alfred) and Elnora Young; one brother, John L. Epps; two sisters-in-law, Nanny Epps and Lena Hickson; one brother-in-law, William Edward Bullock; 38 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A flowing viewing for Mrs. Jefferson will be held at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton on Friday, May 8, from 1-7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at any service must be limited to 50 people or less; therefore, the funeral home asks that you show your respect to the family during the viewing/visitation the day prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
