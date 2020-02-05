Mrs. Eva Durham, 89, of Warren County, died Monday, Feb. 3, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Rain likely. High 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 5, 2020 @ 1:26 pm
Mrs. Eva Durham, 89, of Warren County, died Monday, Feb. 3, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.