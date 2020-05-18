William Tyler Boyd, 21, of Warrenton, died suddenly on Thursday, May 14, at his home. The Rev. Gary Bateman and the Rev. Abidan Paul Shah will conduct private graveside services at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Boyd was born in Henderson, the son of Rachel Harmon Gustkey of Warrenton and William Hugh “Bill” Boyd, Jr. of Oxford. Tyler was formerly employed by Food Lion Distribution.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Paulette Abbott Boyd.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his stepfather, Frank Gustkey; his stepmother, Christine Boyd; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis L. Wells and husband, Leslie; his maternal grandfather, Thomas “Tommy” Harmon; his paternal grandfather, William H. Boyd, Sr.; his siblings, Justin Boyd, Jonathan Boyd, Elizabeth Boyd and Heather Boyd; his stepsister, Traci Spry; his stepbrother, Troy Bartles; his “special aunt,” Vickie L. Carroll; and his nieces and nephews, Jackson, Kailee, Laila, Maicee and Kerrigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Warren County Animal Ark, 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
