Catherine Johnson Smith, 97, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, formerly of Providence, R.I., and Warrenton, died peacefully and entered the shalom of eternity on Wednesday, May 6. A teacher and mentor in her soul, she was selected to be Rhode Island’s 1980 Teacher of the Year.
Catherine, best known as “CJ,” is survived by her son, Boyd Wilton Smith III of Merrimack, N.H.; daughters, Orinda Hawkins-Brinkley, Columbus, Ohio, and LaVerne Jolly of Warrensville Heights, Ohio; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Catherine was born in Rocky Mount on April 10, 1923. She attended Booker T. Washington High School and Bennett College in Greensboro.
After completion of her degree, Catherine began her career at Warren County Training School, where she taught French and Biology, and coached girls’ basketball. In 1969, she was recruited by Providence Schools as part of the national effort to bring more teachers of color to urban school districts.
Her impact and success as a teacher and guidance counselor began in middle schools. Eventually both Catherine and the school board found her niche at Classical High School, and her impact was immediate. Her ability to connect with students, inspire and then help them realize their dreams became widely known and admired. In 1980, she was recognized as Rhode Island Teacher of the Year by Gov. J. Joseph Garrahy.
CJ’s greatest legacy survives in the legions of good citizens, doctors, lawyers, scientists and yes, teachers, of all backgrounds for whom she enabled success. Catherine served God as a member of Olney Street Baptist Church. Her living faith reinforced and complimented her ability to empower her students.
Arrangements were by Lucas Memorial Chapel in Garfield Heights, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.