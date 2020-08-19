Harold “Harry” Clark, 98, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, at the home of his daughter, Geraldine Clark Akins, of Manson.
Harry was born Feb. 7, 1922, in New York City, the son of the late George and Mildred Clark, who immigrated from Barbados. He graduated from Hackensack High School in New Jersey in 1940.
Harry married the former Lorraine “Bit” Virginia Atkins on Dec. 5, 1941, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
Harry worked for Curtiss Wright Propeller Division for nearly 20 years. He co-founded Burchette & Clark Enterprises and established the B&C Stationery Store in Hackensack. Harry was a founding member and president of the Turf Club.
Harry was a member of Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, serving as an altar boy, member of the choir, church sexton, and member of the board. The church recognized him for his service in October 2016.
After living in Hackensack for more than 80 years, Harry moved to North Carolina.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine V. Clark; siblings, Dorothy Bass, Siebert Clark, George A. Clark, William Clark, Clement Clark, Roland Clark, and Estelle Boyd; and grandson, Jason Clark.
He is survived by his children, Geraldine Akins (Jack) of Manson, Rose Marie Clark Madison of Columbus, Ohio, Jerome William Clark (Doris) of Vineyard Haven, Mass., Karen Stacey Clark Griffin (Michael) of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, and Harold Kennedy Clark (Danita) of Teaneck, N.J.; grandchildren, Tanya Madison Howard (Alfred), Bryant Keith Madison, Stacey Christine Brickus (Lous), Dana Clark, Harold K. Clark, Jr., Aaron Keith Clark, Michael Forrest Griffin, and Avery Ellis Griffin; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Donovan Brickus, Damien and Jason Madison, Sydney Clark and Lilyana Griffin; a sister, Iris Clark Band of Naples, Fla.; sister-in-law, Mary Clark; former daughter-in-law, Dianne Clark; and other relatives.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Homegoing services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Aug. 22. Burial will be at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
