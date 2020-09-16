Mrs. Lilliar Dortch Bullock, 99, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 6. A Celebration of Life service was conducted on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Willie T. Ramey III officiating, and Elder Juone Brown delivering the eulogy.
Lilliar was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Ridgeway, the oldest of 12 children of the late Major and Ella Davis Dortch. She received her education in Warren County public schools.
At an early age, Lilliar accepted Christ as savior and joined the Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church. She served on the Usher Board, choir, Missionary Circle and in other capacities.
She also worked for many years at a local restaurant on highway 158 business.
For her community service, Lilliar received a number of honors: Warren County Schools Involvement and Dedication Award, 4-H Award of Service, North Carolina Former Governor James G. Martin Certificate of Appreciation for Service and Ridgeway Baptist Church Dedicated Member Award.
Lilliar was united in marriage to the late Willie Jordan, and this union was blessed with six children. Later, she married the late Samuel Bullock.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Mary Brown (Carl) of Winston-Salem; one son, Eugene Jordan (Gwen) of Raleigh; three stepchildren, Dora Seward and Mary Bullock, both of Bronx, N.Y., and George Bullock of Jamaica, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; one sister, Chanie Evans of Ridgeway; two sisters-in-law, Victoria Dortch of Ridgeway and Elizabeth Harrison of Warrenton; a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by four children, Willie Jordan, Jr., Robert Jordan, Benjamin Jordan and Carole J. Wilkerson; one granddaughter, Jamie Wilkerson; two sisters, Liza B. Yancey and Lucy Ferby; eight brothers, Peter Dortch, Leroy Dortch, Roderick Dortch, Robert Dortch, Charlie Dortch, Sidney Dortch, George Dortch and Luke Dortch.
Arrangements were by R. H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.