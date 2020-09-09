Violet Mae Isreal, 60, departed this life to be with God on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Unity Prayer House of Faith Holiness Church in Norlina by the Rev. James E. Davis, presiding, and the Rev. James Durham, eulogist.
Violet was born on July 18, 1960, in Ridgeway to the late John and Annie Mae Isreal. She was the proud mother of two daughters and grandmother of three granddaughters.
Violet was a member of Unity Prayer House of Faith Holiness Church, where she was a member of the praise team.
She worked at SunBrella in Norlina for over five years and also as a caregiver for Mrs. Alice Hawks of Norlina, who held a very special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Isreal; and two sisters, Ethel Burwell and Mary Lee Carol.
Violet leaves to celebrate and cherish her life: two children, Franchester Isreal-Taylor (Terrell) of Littleton and Jamesa Steele (Kenneth) of Durham; three lovely grandchildren, Alexis Taylor, Ashleigh Taylor, and Ava Steele; her siblings, Inda Gentry of Orange, Va., John Henry Isreal of Hartford, Conn., Theodore Isreal (Linda) of Manson, Mamie Durham (James) of Manson, Margaret Lassister (Arthur) of Norlina, Leon Williams (Julia) of Norlina, Harold Williams (Lucinda) of Soul City, Robert Williams (Angela) of Epsom, Tina Wilkins (Melvin) of Williamsboro, Teresa Bullock of Norlina, John Bullock of Macon, and Bobby Bullock of Louisburg; one sister-in-law, Doris Isreal of Manson; two special nephews, Donta Burwell and Timothy Durham; one special niece, Taquisha Durham; two best friends, Keisha Hendricks and Deborah Davis; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was also the “special mother” to Angela Mitchell and Tonya Durham.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
