Elizabeth Anne Riggan Williams, 83, of Macon, died Sunday, May 24, at Duke Hock Family Pravilion in Durham. Due to restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Mabel Harris Riggan.
Anne was a member of Macon Methodist Church. She retired after 25 years from Centura Bank in Norlina.
Anne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bernard Williams; three children, Sheila Owen, Bonnie Matthews and Susan Hughes; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Judy Leonard, 284 Oakville Road, Macon, NC 27551 or Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
