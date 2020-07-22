Thurman Lee Hargrove, 76, departed this life on Friday, July 10, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at Warrenton Baptist Church. Dr. Angela D. Powell officiated, and Pastor Lucinda Williams and Minister Deborah Williams assisted. Burial followed in Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Hargrove was born April 22, 1944, in Warren County, to the late Richard and Thelma Bullock Hargrove.
He accepted Christ as his savior and joined Oak Level United Church of Christ. Educated in public schools of Warren County, he worked as a farmer for many years.
Mr. Hargrove was a quartet lead baritone singer with the Taylor Family for over 25 years and the Unionaires for 10 years.
Survivors include: his wife, Stella Wyche Hargrove of the home; two children, Amy Hargrove and John Lee Hargrove, both of Norlina; three grandchildren, Keshawn Hargrove of Atlantic City, N.J., Danielle Hargrove and Mesha Hargrove, both of Warrenton; three sisters, Jeannette Bullock of Soul City, Rosa Hargrove of Norlina, and Barbara Henderson of Drewry; six brothers, Richard Hargrove of Soul City, Willie Hargrove of Drewry, James Hargrove of Henderson, John Hargrove of Alexandria, Va., Bobby Hargrove of Wise, and Charles Hargrove of Warrenton; six sisters-in-law, Paulette Wyche, Ellen Watson, Ida May Davis, Lillie Mae Hargrove, Lori Hargrove and Constance Hargrove; three brothers-in-law, Michael Wyche, Leroy Wyche and Cardell Wyche; one uncle, Willie D. Bullock; three aunts, Nancy Russell, Lucille Davis and Aunt Tinnie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, one son, Thurman Lee “Buck” Hargrove, Jr.; six sisters, Helen Mae Hargrove, Sallie Jones, Ida Downey, Mary Seward, Lillie Hargrove and Hattie Hargrove; three brothers, Allen Hargrove, Calvin Hargrove, Alvin Wayne Hargrove; and one infant brother.
Floral bearers were nieces, and pallbearers were nephews.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
