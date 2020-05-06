Larry Alvin Gray Gupton, beloved husband and father, passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, May 3, at Rex Hospital.
He was the son of Wille Gray and Evelyn S. Gupton of Arcola. He was the beloved husband of Darlene Davis Gupton. The Guptons were only a few short weeks shy of being married 50 years.
Larry leaves behind two children, Larry Jr. of Raleigh and Sharon Odom of Pinehurst; and five grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been postponed for the current time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
