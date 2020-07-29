Charisma Pheniqueka “Rissy” Robinson, 35, entered eternal rest suddenly on Thursday, July 16. Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at the R.H. Greene Funeral Home Chapel in Warrenton. The Rev. George Green officiated, and the Rev. Dedrick Young assisted.
Rissy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 18, 1985, to the parentage of Bertram Cann, Jr. and Vanessa Rena Woods.
Rissy received her elementary education in the schools of Brooklyn, N.Y. After relocating to North Carolina, she attended the public schools of Warren County and graduated from Warren County High School in 2003. After graduation, she studied nursing at Vance-Granville Community College and received her certification and license as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
Rissy had the exciting opportunity to see other parts of the country while working as a traveling nurse. Some of the states where she lived and worked included Nebraska, New Hampshire and Colorado. When she returned to North Carolina, she continued working as an LPN.
Rissy enjoyed cooking, showing off her culinary skills through the creation of her new business, Exotic Eats. Her business motto was, “Exotic Eats directly to your home or job! Treat Yourself! Feel good by eating good!”
Those left to cherish her precious and fond memories are: two daughters, Jenovia LaDay Hargrove and Janique LaRose Harris; a godson, Kapri Brown; her mother, Vanessa Woods; her father, Bertram Cann, Jr; one sister, Ariane Woods; two brothers, Michael Woods and Shamar Cann; her grandmothers, Mary Robinson and Lena Mulligan; her grandfather, Bertram Cann, Sr.; her great-grandmother, Annie Woods; three aunts, Janiyah Robinson, Geneva Watson and Sabrina Cann; three uncles, Shawn Robinson, DeWayne Robinson, and William Cann; her godfather, Michael S. Williams; two nieces; one nephew; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
