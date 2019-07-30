Charles Wilbur Wright, 74, died July 23. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Pearline Cooper, eulogist.
Born Nov. 23, 1944, to the late Alfred and Edna Wright in Portsmouth, Va., Mr. Wright graduated from John R. Hawkins High School, Class of 1962, and went to barber school in Raleigh. He worked at the family-owned Wright’s Barber Shop for 50 years in Durham.
Charles Wilbur had three sons, Keith, Fredrick and Timothy. In 1969, he married the late Bertha Waller; she was the mother of Fredrick and Timothy.
He leaves to cherish his memory his three sons, Keith (Tina) of Bowie, Md., Fredrick of Durham, and Timothy (Kelsha) of Raleigh; his grandchildren, Natori Wright, Shaun Cates, MarKeith Cates, Kaliah McGirt, TaVon Cates, Mariah Cates, Bianna Long and Brandon Long; and four great-grandchildren; his younger siblings, Alfred Wright, Jr. of the home, Durwood Wright of Durham, and his sister, Glenda Turner (Vincent) of Warrenton; his nieces and nephews, Tyra Wright, Yolanda Wright-Jackson, Anthony Turner, Regio Wright and Cedryk Wright. Also remembering Charles is his only living aunt, Edith Wright of Durham; his last first cousin, Audrey S. Davis of Henderson; and his paternal second cousins, Gregory, Reginald, Dorothy and Carol Williams of Warrenton; and a host of other cousins, family members and devoted friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
