Frank Adam Weaver, 73, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, at Duke University Hospital. Private family services were held at Guilford Memorial Park.
Mr. Weaver was born June 22, 1947, in Rocky Mount, the son of Ira McCellon and Mamie Edgerton Burroughs Weaver.
Frank graduated from Norlina High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1971.
Frank was employed by Paul B. Williams Company, IKON and Systel. He enjoyed working outside and volunteering in the community. He was a member of the Jamestown Civitan Group.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sidney Weaver.
Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife, Anne Hicks Weaver of the home; three sons, Jason Weaver of Greensboro, Matthew Weaver and his wife, Ashley, of Greensboro, and Joshua Weaver and his wife, Christine, of Asheville; his brother, Walter Weaver and his wife, Anna Leigh, of Rocky Mount; and two grandchildren, Cole Weaver and Aubrey Weaver. He is also survived by many extended family members.
Memorials may be made in Frank’s memory to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were by Hanes Linebery Funeral Home of Greensboro. Online condolences can be made at haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
