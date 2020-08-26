Trustee Johnerson Thomas “Johnny” Burnette, 75, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Russell Union Church Cemetery in the Oine community. The Rev. Daniel King, pastor, officiated.
The eldest child of James Burnette (deceased) and Daisy Russell Burnette, Mr. Burnette was born on Nov. 13, 1944, in Warrenton.
He graduated from John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton and was a member of Russell Union Church.
Mr. Burnette married the love of his life, the former Betty Jones, and together they raised four children, Mack, Faye, Brenda, and Wallace.
For over 30 years, Johnny worked as a supervisor at Southern Quilters/Pacific Coast Feathers Company until his retirement in 2010. He was also an entrepreneur and salesman who opened his business in Norlina, where he sold and printed T-shirts and other items. He was active in his church and community, and did volunteer work at Old Wise School. He also served as a member of the Wise Ruritan Club.
Mr. Burnette was preceded in death by his father, James Burnette; a son, Mack Jones, Sr.; a daughter, Linda Faye Spruill Claiborne; a daughter-in-law, Carrie Jones (Sugar); and a brother, Oral Burnette.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Betty (Jones) Burnette of Wise; two children, Brenda Spruill and Wallace Jones (Debra) of Wise; his mother, Daisy (Russell) Burnette of Brooklyn, N.Y.; siblings, Nancy Davis (Larry) of Durham, Edgar Burnette (Maggie Anne) of Annapolis, Md., Larry Burnette and Warren Burnette of Brooklyn, N.Y., Rebecca Burnette-Harrison of Henderson, and Angela Taylor (Darry) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Isaac Harrison of Wise; sisters-in-law, Nannie Jones and Hattie Jones of Norlina, and Rosa Jones of Wise; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
