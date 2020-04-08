Rebecca Hundley Clark passed away on Saturday, April 4, at Novant Medical Center in Huntersville. A private burial will be held at the Hundley Rose Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer in Norlina at the Hawks’ farm.
Becky was born on in Norlina, the youngest daughter of the late Jennie Fleming Hundley and Major Andrew Jackson Hundley.
She grew up in Norlina, graduating from Norlina High School and attending Peace College and Greensboro College. She married Robert Allen Clark (deceased), a North Carolina Highway patrolman, in 1950, and they had two children, Lynne Clark Miller and Allen Wayne Clark (deceased).
After retiring from Raleigh Federal in Cary, she moved to Cornelius to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Becky loved traveling with friends, gardening, reading and taking care of her many dogs and cats that she rescued and loved.
She is survived by her sisters, Maggie Strickland of Atlanta, Ga., and Alice Hawks of Norlina; daughter, Lynne C. Miller; son-in-law, Bruce Miller; grandson Bryan Miller; granddaughter, Caroline Miller; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Derek Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
