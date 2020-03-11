Kelyn Anissa Kingsberry was born Sept. 10, 2014, and departed this life on Monday, March 9. Kelyn’s funeral will be held Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at King’s Park International Church, 1305 Odyssey Dr., Durham. A viewing will be held from noon-1 p.m. Burial and repast will follow at Jordan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Alert Rd., Warrenton.
Kelyn was the youngest of her family and a fraternal twin. She was a joy and a blessing to her family. She was also the answer to a mystery that her family grappled with since the death of her oldest sibling, Amira Elyse Kingsberry in 2010 to what was an unknown illness at the time. Kelyn valiantly fought similar symptoms as Amira did, and in November of 2017 was diagnosed with Neimann Pick Type C, a neurologically degenerative genetic disorder that caused a defect in the way cells processed cholesterol and other fats. (For more information, go to nnpdf.org/overview/#NPC.)
Kelyn leaves to cherish her memory: her loving parents, Pastors Hassan (county attorney for Warren County) and Dr. Francemise Kingsberry; her brother, Hassan Kingsberry II; her twin sister, Keren Alyssa Kingsberry of Raleigh; her paternal grandmother, Sheila Kingsberry-Burt of Louisburg; her maternal grandparents, Francois and Miramene St. Pierre of Newark, N.J.; her paternal great-grandfather, Swade Exum of Garner; her godmother, Carmen Scott of Oakland, Calif.; her uncles, aunts, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and a host of other relatives and family friends.
Her parents and siblings will always love and cherish Kelyn and her memory and consider it an honor to have cared for and shared Kelyn with the world.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be received in a memoriam fund at State Employees’ Credit Union in the name of Kelyn Kingsberry.
