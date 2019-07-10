Ida Marie Ferebee, 89, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, in Charlotte. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Russell Union Baptist Church in Norlina. The Rev. L. Daniel King, pastor, will officiate.
Ida was born to John Wesley and Bella Russell on Aug. 23, 1929, in the Russell Union community.
She leaves behind two daughters, Joyce Palmer and Teresa Ferebee of Charlotte; three sons, Alvin Hawkins (JB) of Manson, Joseph Russell Walker (Cassandra) of Manson and William David Ferebee, Jr. (Tracy) of Waldorf, Md.
The body will be on view from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Service of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
