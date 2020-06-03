Carl Anthony Crosson, 60, peacefully departed this life on Monday, May 25, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. Services were held on Saturday, May 30, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Mr. Crosson was born in Warren County on June 19, 1959, to the late James Crosson and Doris Mae Jones Crosson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Junious Ervin Crosson.
“Tony,” as he was affectionately called, will be missed by all his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memories are: his wife, Towanda “Kissie” Dortch Crosson of the home; one son, Charlton Anthony “Cha-Chi” Crosson of Norlina; four grandchildren, Junious Ervin “Little Tornado” Crosson, Jr., Kaleya Anjolie Crosson, Aiyanna “Pluck” Crosson and Adonis Messiah Ja’Koby “Sugar Bear” Crosson; his godmother, Naomi Allen; his godfather, Sgt. James Alston; four brothers, Howard “Duke” Crosson (Yvonne) of Charlotte, Abdul “Tank” Crosson (Shernell) of Raleigh, Alan “Bally” Crosson and Alvin “Curly” Crosson (Jennie) of Norlina; four step-sisters, Mattie Davis of Warrenton, Ruby Williams of Atlanta, Ga., Kay Crosson and Carol Johnson, both of Norlina; two step-brothers, John Davis (Ava) of Warrenton, North Carolina and Michael Davis of Goldsboro; two nephews, Ahmir Ziyir Crosson and Sharkir Altson; two nieces, An’Gelira Ali Crosson and Shanya Altson; and a host of cousins and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.